Edmonds took two carries for nine yards and corralled one of two passes for 12 yards during Sunday's 18-15 victory against the 49ers.

After going five games without a catch, Edmonds has been involved as a receiver the last two weeks, helping him post exactly 21 yards from scrimmage in back-to-back contests. In the wake of working under a new offensive coordinator, his touch count didn't waver from its typical handful, so the rookie running back isn't much more than a David Johnson handcuff at the moment.