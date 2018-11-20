Edmonds ran for 17 yards on five carries during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Oakland.

The five carries tied a season high for Edmonds, though he struggled to make much of them against a Raiders run defense that is among the worst in the NFL. Edmonds, after catching nine passes in his first two games, has been quiet in the passing game as of late, but gets a somewhat favorable matchup on the ground Sunday against a Chargers defense surrendering 4.6 yards per carry, placing them among the bottom half of the league.

