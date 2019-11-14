Play

Edmonds (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Yet again, Edmonds was listed as a DNP on the team's injury report, but in the part of Thursday's session open to the media, Edmonds was spotted working on the side, per Urban. Until he takes part in practice, Edmonds won't be a candidate to return to action, leaving him in danger of missing his third consecutive game Sunday in San Francisco. In that reality, Kenyan Drake and David Johnson will share backfield duties.

