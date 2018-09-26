Edmonds rushed for 10 yards on five carries during Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears.

Arizona had, scoring-wise, its strongest offensive performance of the season on Sunday, but Edmonds saw a season-low in touches and yards. His exposure in the offense has declined in each of the past two weeks. It's a small sample size, but it's also hard to make much of a difference as a backup running back in an offense averaging less than a touchdown per game. The hope will be that the Cardinals' offense will turn a corner with Josh Rosen now under center, beginning on Sunday against the rival Seahawks.