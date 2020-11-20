Edmonds rushed twice for 13 yards, brought in all four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown and returned five kickoffs for 100 yards in the Cardinals' 28-21 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

The versatile running back put his skill set on full display in the losing effort, with the highlight of his night coming on a three-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter to cap off a 15-play, 90-yard march. Edmonds did see his lowest rushing workload of the season, although he'd come close to matching Thursday's sparse usage with a trio of three-carry games earlier in the campaign. The 2018 fourth-round pick now have multiple receptions in four straight contests and has crossed the goal line three times as a receiver on the season, which continues to give him fantasy utility in deeper full PPR formats. He'll look to put together another productive effort versus the Patriots in a Week 12 road tilt on Sunday, Nov. 29.