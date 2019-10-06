Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Scores big TD in win
Edmonds carried the ball eight times for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Bengals.
Arizona's No. 2 RB came into the game with only 14 touches through the first four games, but he was a much bigger part of the game plan with Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) both sidelined, and Edmonds capitalized with a 37-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Despite the explosive performance, he remains firmly behind David Johnson on the depth chart and could see his touches evaporate once the wide receiving corps gets healthier.
