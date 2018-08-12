Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Scores in NFL debut
Edmonds took five carries for 11 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-17 preseason win over the Chargers.
Edmonds was the first running back in the game after David Johnson, who was taken out for good after ripping off back-to-back 14-yard gains on Arizona's first two snaps. Edmonds handled the rest of the opening drive, including a second-effort touchdown on a 4th-and-goal from the two-yard line. Despite averaging just 2.2 yards per carry, the rookie did a nice job with situational running, picking up four yards on a 2nd-and-3 and then three yards on a 1st-and-goal from the 6-yard line. More important, Edmonds got his work before D.J. Foster and T.J. Logan -- an early hint that the fourth-round pick is on track for the No. 2 RB job. Foster and Logan combined for just 18 yards on 11 touches during Saturday's game.
