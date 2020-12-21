Edmonds carried 11 times for 47 yards while catching three of five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-26 win over the Eagles.

Coming off a minor ankle injury, Edmonds easily out-rushed Kenyan Drake, who managed just 26 yards on 10 carries. He also garnered more targets, receptions and receiving yards while scoring his fifth touchdown of the year on a six-yard grab in the first quarter. Edmonds' superior playmaking ability in this one could earn him a few more touches next Saturday against the 49ers, but the two backs are likely to split the workload somewhat evenly.