Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Edmonds (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Eagles, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Edmonds made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's practice report as a non-participant due to an ankle injury. When acting as Kenyan Drake's direct backup this season, Edmonds has averaged 8.4 touches per game in those 12 outings. If those reps suddenly are up for grabs, it's anyone's guess who among Jonathan Ward (shoulder), rookie seventh-rounder Eno Benjamin or practice squad member D.J. Foster would be in line for those snaps.