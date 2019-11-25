Play

Edmonds (hamstring) was present for practice Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Edmonds no doubt benefited from the Cardinals' Week 12 bye and seems to be trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Rams approaches. That said, even if Edmonds is available this weekend, what sort of role he might have is cloudy, with Kenyan Drake and David Johnson also in the team's backfield mix.

