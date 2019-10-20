Edmonds ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries and added 24 yards on two catches during Sunday's 27-21 win over the Giants. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game that David Johnson, who finished with one carry, was being used as needed, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fresh off a Giants fumble, Edmonds took an inside handoff and weaved through the defense for a 22-yard score, his third touchdown of the game and fifth in the last three contests. Edmonds, who was scantly used as a rookie, has seen an uptick in usage in recent weeks as David Johnson deals with an ankle injury. That culminated in Sunday's 29-touch outing, which nearly tripled his past career high in usage. While a healthy Johnson deserves the lion's share of touches, Edmonds looks like he's done enough in relief to warrant a larger role once Arizona's lead back returns to full strength.