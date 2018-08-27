Edmonds rushed 11 times for 55 yards and caught both of his targets for eight more in Sunday's 27-3 preseason win over Dallas.

Edmonds got an extended look in the first half with starter David Johnson getting the night off, and he made the most of his opportunity by averaging five yards per carry. T.J. Logan also had a big day highlighted by a 59-yard touchdown, but Edmonds appears destined to serve as the primary backup to Johnson once the games start to count.