Edmonds carried 25 times for 70 yards and caught all three of his targets for an additional 18 yards during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Dolphins.

With Kenyan Drake (ankle) sidelined, Edmonds received nearly as many carries in this one as he had in the first seven games combined. Despite facing a favorable matchup on paper, the typically efficient back averaged just 2.8 yards per carry and couldn't break off any big gains in the passing game. Edmonds will likely be the featured back again next Sunday against the Bills and will look to take advantage of his favorable role in one of the NFL's more potent offenses.