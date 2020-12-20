Edmonds (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Eagles.
The Cardinals proceeded with caution this week, holding Edmonds out of practice until Friday, when he logged a limited session. Considered a game-time decision, he put in a pregame workout to determine whether he was fit to go on his ankle. With his status confirmed for Week 15, Edmonds will work in tandem with Kenyan Drake out of the backfield, likely capped at the 8.4 touches per game in which he's acted as the latter's backup.
