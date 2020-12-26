Edmonds (ankle/knee) is active for Saturday's game versus the 49ers.
Edmonds again will take the field somewhat compromised, marking his second straight contest doing so. In Week 15, he racked up 14 touches for 66 yards from scrimmage and a receiving TD. Edmonds will continue to work in tandem with Kenyan Drake out of the Cardinals backfield.
