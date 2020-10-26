Edmonds could be in line for a larger workload following a potentially-serious injury to starter Kenyan Drake in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Seahawks.

Drake had to be carted off the field late in the 4th quarter following what appeared to be a potentially-serious ankle injury that had the running back in tears. Edmonds was already having a great game prior to his teammate's injury, rushing five times for 58 yards and catching all seven of his targets for 87 yards. The 24-year-old is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and 8.5 yards per reception as the Cardinals' change-of-pace/third-down back. Even if those averages took a slight hit with a larger workload, Edmonds would still project to have a high fantasy ceiling as the starter in this dynamic offense. Arizona is entering its bye week, but if Drake's ankle injury keeps him sidelined past Week 8, then Edmonds would immediately become a must-start fantasy asset.