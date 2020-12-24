Edmonds (ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Edmonds played through the ankle injury in last week's win over the Eagles, but he seemingly tweaked his knee along the way. With the Cardinals facing a quicker turnaround for the Week 16 contest, Edmonds' pair of injuries kept him sidelined in practices Tuesday and Wednesday before he returned to the field in a limited fashion Thursday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury hasn't indicated if the limited workout will be enough for Edmonds to gain clearance for Saturday, so fantasy managers will want to check back in on the running back's status leading up to the 4:30 p.m. kickoff. If Edmonds can't go this weekend, Kenyan Drake would likely be in store for one of his biggest snap shares of the season while filling a three-down role out of the backfield.