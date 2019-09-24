Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Tallies 25 yards from scrimmage
Edmonds totaled three carries for 15 yards and gathered in one of two passes for 10 yards during Sunday's 38-20 defeat to the Panthers.
Edmonds' four touches and 25 yards from scrimmage were both season-high marks, but they paled in comparison to David Johnson's 17 and 65, respectively. Their individual shares of the offensive snaps also reinforce the running back pecking order in Arizona: 65 of 75 for Johnson versus just nine for Edmonds. There doesn't seem to be much impetus to get Edmonds more involved, despite the left wrist issue that affected Johnson in Week 2.
