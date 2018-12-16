Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Tallies 44 yards in ugly loss
Edmonds ran for 22 yards on eight carries and added 22 yards on two catches during Sunday's 40-14 loss to Atlanta.
Week 13's two-touchdown game in which Arizona shocked Green Bay appears to have been a blip. Arizona has struggled mightily over the past two weeks with Edmonds not providing much production as David Johnson's clear backup. The rookie back did manage to record double-digit touches for the first time this season, but four of those came in the fourth quarter with the Cardinals down by multiple scores. Maybe, with the season and -- potentially -- this regime on its last legs, Arizona will try to get a better look at what it has in Edmonds. If that ends up being the case, there might be no better opponent than the Rams, who come to town next Sunday ranked as the easiest opponent in the league with 5.1 yards allowed per rush.
