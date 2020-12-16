Edmonds didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Edmonds is among the more utilized No. 2 running backs in the NFL, averaging 8.4 touches per game in the 12 contests in which starter Kenyan Drake has been active this season. Meanwhile, the only other Cardinals running back to garner touches in 2020 -- D.J. Foster with two -- resides on the practice squad. There's no indication that Edmonds is in danger of sitting out Sunday versus the Eagles, but his status now is of interest as the Cardinals prepare for Week 15.

