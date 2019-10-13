Edmonds is expected to remain the Cardinals' No. 2 running back with David Johnson (back) active for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

Edmonds totaled just eight touches through the first three weeks of the season, but injuries to the receiving corps and David Johnson's bad back allowed the second-year pro to notch 17 the last two games. There's a chance Johnson yields more work to Edmonds than normal Sunday, which could yield fruit as he's averaged 6.7 yards per carry and hauled in six of nine targets in 2019.