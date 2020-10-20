Edmonds had five carries for 23 yards and one reception (on two targets) for six yards during Monday's 38-10 win at Dallas.

Game flow helped starting running back Kenyan Drake match his season high with 20 rushes, which translated into 164 yards and two touchdowns. Edmonds himself logged a typical offensive snap share (37 percent), but his 29 yards from scrimmage marked his second fewest of the campaign. With an average of 7.2 touches per game in 2020, he's difficult to rely upon weekly in many formats.