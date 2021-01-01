Edmonds (hip) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Edmonds and WR Larry Fitzgerald (groin) will be game-time decisions ahead of the 4:25 ET kickoff. Neither logged any level of practice participation this week, but Edmonds did suit up last week after two DNPs and one limited session. He was then forced out after 16 snaps and two touches in the 20-12 loss to San Francisco, suffering a hip injury to add to the ankle and knee issues that put him on the injury report in the first place. DJ Foster stepped in to play 17 snaps behind Kenyan Drake last week, finishing with one carry and no targets.