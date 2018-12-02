Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Vultures two touchdowns in win
Edmonds rushed five times for 53 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.
Edwards only got five carries to David Johnson's 20, but the rookie was the one to score both of Arizona's touchdowns, much to the chagrin of the embattled early pick's owners. In addition to his six-yard score in the second quarter and eight-yard touchdown in the third, Edwards also reeled off a 29-yard run. Johnson is still Arizona's primary running back -- as evidenced by the workload distribution -- but Edmonds may have earned himself a few more carries in Week 14 against the Lions and beyond.
