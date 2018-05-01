Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: Vying for third-down role

Edmonds will compete for a third-down role, at the very least, as a rookie in 2018, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Edmonds lit the Patriot League on fire during four collegiate seasons, cranking out 5,862 rushing yards, 905 receiving yards and an FCS-record 74 touchdowns. Although ankle and hamstring injuries contained him to just 706 yards from scrimmage last fall, he relayed Saturday that he's "100 percent" entering the Cardinals' offseason program, where he'll vie with Elijhaa Penny, D.J. Foster and T.J. Logan for reps behind David Johnson. Edmonds' resume reveals viability as both a runner and receiver, so a strong showing in the coming months could vault him to No. 2 on the depth chart.