Edmonds (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Edmonds is nursing a hamstring injury that could sideline him for multiple weeks, so his absence Thursday doesn't come as much of a surprise. With the status of No. 1 running back David Johnson (ankle) still up in the air, Arizona's backfield may consist of Kenyan Drake, Zach Zenner and Alfred Morris in Week 9.