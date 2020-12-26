Edmonds (hip) won't return to Saturday's game against the 49ers, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.
Edmonds caught two passes for eight yards before departing in the second quarter. Kenyan Drake is the clearcut lead back for the rest of the game, while Jonathan Ward and D.J. Foster should rotate in occasionally.
