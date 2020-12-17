Edmonds (ankle) was working out on a side field during the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, suggesting he'll be listed as a non-participant for the session, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated Wednesday that Edmonds would likely be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Eagles, so the running back's lack of activity with the main group for a second straight day isn't too surprising in that context. Should Edmonds' ankle injury prevent him from suiting up Week 15, top back Kenyan Drake would likely take on a heftier snap share after playing between 45 and 56 percent of the Cardinals' offensive plays in each of the past five weeks.