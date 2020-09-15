Banjo compiled six tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 24-20 victory in San Francisco.
Ostensibly a special-teamer in his first seven NFL seasons, Banjo wasn't expected to play a significant role on defense in 2020. That said, starting strong safety Jalen Thompson suffered an ankle injury on his second snap and didn't return, allowing Banjo to log 58 of 62 defensive plays. Banjo's upcoming workload likely depends on Thompson's health, which won't receive some clarity until the Cardinals release their first Week 2 injury report Wednesday.