The Cardinals and Banjo agreed to terms on a contract Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The veteran was a core special teams player for the Cardinals in 2019, making 12 tackles (six solo), and suiting up in 277 special-teams snaps. Banjo is expected to resume his usual special-teams role while providing limited value in IDP formats on defense in 2020.

