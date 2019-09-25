Play

Banjo signed with Arizona on Wednesday.

After releasing wide receiver Michael Crabtree earlier in the week, the Cardinals found themselves with an open spot on their 53-man roster and elected to fill it with Banjo, a veteran safety who excels on special teams. Expected to occupy a limited role with his new team, Banjo offers little-to-no value in IDP formats.

