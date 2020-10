Banjo (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

This news is relatively unsurprising, as Banjo was unable to practice all week. He injured his thumb in last Sunday's game against the Lions. With Budda Baker (thumb) also out, look for some combination of Curtis Riley, Deionte Thompson and Charles Washington figure to handle secondary duties. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 5 against the Jets.