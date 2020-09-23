Banjo racked up nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defense during Sunday's 30-15 win against Washington.

Banjo is filling in for Jalen Thompson, who suffered an ankle injury in the season opener and currently resides on injured reserve. Due to the situation, Banjo will start at strong safety for at least the next two weeks before the Cardinals can decide whether to activate Thompson. Through two games, Banjo has logged 94.5 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps en route to 15 tackles, which so far ranks fourth among the team's IDPs.