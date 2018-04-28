Cardinals' Chris Campbell: Arizona selects in sixth round
The Cardinals selected Campbell in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 182nd overall.
Campbell (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) played cornerback for Penn State, but after running a 4.55-second pro day 40 it will be interesting to see if Arizona utilizes him more as a Micah Hyde-like corner-safety tweener. Aside from the questionable long speed, Campbell looks explosive with a 41-inch vertical, 135-inch broad jump, and 6.77-second three-cone drill.
