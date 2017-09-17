Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Leading rusher in return

Johnson got 11 carries for 44 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over the Colts.

Johnson led Arizona in carries while doubling Kerwynn Williams' output on the ground. The offense struggled to consistently move the ball with star running back David Johnson (wrist) sitting, so goal-line opportunities could be few and far between in the coming weeks. With that in mind, the backfield trio of Johnson, Williams and Andre Ellington is unlikely to produce many noteworthy individual performances.