Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Limited to 29 yards in loss
Johnson rushed for 21 yards on nine carries and caught an eight-yard pass in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Philadelphia.
Johnson has now been held under 50 total yards in three of four games. In the absence of David Johnson, Arizona seems to be giving the running responsibilities to Johnson and the receiving responsibilities to Andre Ellington. Of the two, Ellington is the one providing the most consistent production at this point. The one-time game-breaker has averaged just over two yards per rush over the past three weeks and should not be considered a viable fantasy back until further notice.
