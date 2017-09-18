Cardinals' Chris Johnson: May be named starting RB

Head coach Bruce Arians is unsure if he'll name Johnson the starting running back for Week 3 versus the Cowboys, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

In the first game without David Johnson (wrist), the elder Johnson received the third-most snaps among Cardinals running backs, handling 17 versus 30 for Andre Ellington and 18 for Kerwynn Williams. That said, Johnson was the most effective with his reps, as he doubled up Williams in terms of rushing yards (44 to 22) and seemed to find running lanes that Williams and Ellington could not. If Johnson is named the starter, his track record in the offense over two-plus seasons (59.6 yards per game and four touchdowns across 16 contests) makes him an interesting RB to consider.