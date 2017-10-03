Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Notches 63 total yards
Johnson rushed 13 times for 32 yards and reeled in all three passes for 31 yards during Sunday's 18-15 overtime win against the 49ers.
Johnson made better use of a second consecutive start, tripling his yards from scrimmage from 21 in Week 3 to 63 in Week 4. That said, fellow running back Andre Ellington again picked up more offensive snaps than Johnson (46 to 35), while eclipsing the century mark with 104 total yards, most of them on a team-high nine receptions. In David Johnson's (wrist) absence, the Cardinals appear to have discovered a backfield elixir that works for them, with (Chris) Johnson handling the majority of carries and Ellington operating as a key check down for quarterback Carson Palmer. As a result, expect the elder Johnson to pick up double-digit runs from game to game to give the offense a modest threat on the ground.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Will stick in starting role•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Struggles on 13 touches•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Set for more work in Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: May be named starting RB•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Leading rusher in return•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Will receive snaps Sunday•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...