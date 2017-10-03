Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Notches 63 total yards

Johnson rushed 13 times for 32 yards and reeled in all three passes for 31 yards during Sunday's 18-15 overtime win against the 49ers.

Johnson made better use of a second consecutive start, tripling his yards from scrimmage from 21 in Week 3 to 63 in Week 4. That said, fellow running back Andre Ellington again picked up more offensive snaps than Johnson (46 to 35), while eclipsing the century mark with 104 total yards, most of them on a team-high nine receptions. In David Johnson's (wrist) absence, the Cardinals appear to have discovered a backfield elixir that works for them, with (Chris) Johnson handling the majority of carries and Ellington operating as a key check down for quarterback Carson Palmer. As a result, expect the elder Johnson to pick up double-digit runs from game to game to give the offense a modest threat on the ground.