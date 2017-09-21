Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Set for more work in Week 3

Head coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Johnson's carry count will increase Monday versus the Cowboys, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In Arizona's first game without David Johnson (wrist), Chris Johnson and not Kerwynn Williams found room to operate, outgaining Williams on the ground (44 versus 22 yards) while logging a similar snap count (17 to 18 on offense). Both backs have experience in the system, but Arians appears to trust in Johnson for more of the backfield reps. As a result, expect an uptick in Johnson's 11 rushes from Week 2.