Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Stifled in brief appearance

Johnson had three carries for two yards in Saturday's preseason game against Oakland.

David Johnson, Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington all got playing time on Arizona's 14-play opening drive. Only Ellington was involved thereafter, cementing the notion that the elder Johnson is locked in as the No. 2 running back, though Ellington or Kerwynn Williams likely would also have a role if David Johnson were to miss time during the season. Considering who's in front of him, the 31-year-old doesn't figure to get as many touches as the typical No. 2 back.