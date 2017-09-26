Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Struggles on 13 touches

Johnson rushed 12 times for 17 yards and caught one of his two targets for four yards in Monday night's 28-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Johnson was handed at least seven more carries than any of his teammates, but the veteran struggled to find running lanes. Overall, the Cardinals' long rush of the night went for six yards, so Johnson wasn't alone in that respect, but he'll be frustrated by his performance nonetheless. Add in the fact fellow tailback Andre Ellington totaled 22 yards on five carries and 59 yards on as many catches, and Johnson could face more competition for touches in Week 4 versus the 49ers.