Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Will earn snaps in two-RB sets

Johnson is expected to earn snaps when the Cardinals use two running backs this season, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. "We'll have some two-back stuff with he and David back there," head coach Bruce Arians said Friday.

Johnson re-upped with the Cardinals on Thursday, putting him on course for his third season with the organization. The previous two have been abbreviated due to injuries, with sports hernia surgery containing the running back to four games in 2016. His best bet to gather snaps will occur in the aforementioned two-RB sets, as David Johnson will handle nearly all the snaps afforded the position in Arizona. The situation doesn't make the nine-year vet too appealing, but he appears to be the secondary option in the backfield to his younger teammate.