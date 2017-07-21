Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Will earn snaps in two-RB sets
Johnson is expected to earn snaps when the Cardinals use two running backs this season, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. "We'll have some two-back stuff with he and David back there," head coach Bruce Arians said Friday.
Johnson re-upped with the Cardinals on Thursday, putting him on course for his third season with the organization. The previous two have been abbreviated due to injuries, with sports hernia surgery containing the running back to four games in 2016. His best bet to gather snaps will occur in the aforementioned two-RB sets, as David Johnson will handle nearly all the snaps afforded the position in Arizona. The situation doesn't make the nine-year vet too appealing, but he appears to be the secondary option in the backfield to his younger teammate.
More News
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Returns to Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Seeking best fit this offseason•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Won't return this season•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Candidate to return•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Having surgery for sports hernia•
-
Cardinals' Chris Johnson: Placed on IR•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...