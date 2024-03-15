Moore signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Moore has been a possession receiver for the majority of his career, but he flashed big-play ability during the Titans in 2023. Despite making only 22 catches, he had nine receptions of at least 20 yards and three of more than 40 yards. The Cardinals lack clarity in their wide receiver corps, and while they're likely to add to the group in either free agency or through the draft, Moore steps into a situation that currently should afford him plenty of opportunity to produce.