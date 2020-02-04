Cardinals' Chris Streveler: Inks future contract with Arizona

Streveler signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Streveler started at quarterback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL in 2019. He completed 156 of 234 passes for 1,564 yards (6.7 yards per attempt), eight touchdowns and 14 interceptions, but he's a versatile runner with 127 carries for 726 tards (5.7 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. Streveler will compete to be Kyler Murray's backup in 2020, but it's unclear who he'll battle against, as both Brett Hundley and Drew Anderson will be unrestricted free agents in March.