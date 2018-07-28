Cardinals' Christian Campbell: Comes off PUP list

Campbell (ankle) was taken off the PUP list Saturday and will resume practicing, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

An injured ankle placed Campbell on the PUP list to begin training camp, but a swift return helps his chances at competing for a 53-man roster spot. The rookie will return to practice Saturday and look to turn some heads in an Arizona secondary that is unproven apart from seven-time Pro-Bowler Patrick Peterson.