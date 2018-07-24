Cardinals' Christian Campbell: Placed on PUP list
Campbell (ankle) has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
A sixth-round selection out of Penn State, Campbell has an opportunity to compete for a contributing role in an Arizona secondary that boasts little established talent at cornerback outside of Patrick Peterson. However, starting training camp on the PUP will not help the rookie's cause.
