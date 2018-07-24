Cardinals' Christian Campbell: Placed on PUP list

Campbell (ankle) has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A sixth-round selection out of Penn State, Campbell has an opportunity to compete for a contributing role in an Arizona secondary that boasts little established talent at cornerback outside of Patrick Peterson. However, starting training camp on the PUP will not help the rookie's cause.

Our Latest Stories