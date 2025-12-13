site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Activated, still questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Cardinals activated Jones (knee) off injured reserve Saturday but continue to list him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
If available to make his season debut Sunday, the 25-year-old offensive tackle would fill a depth role for Arizona.
