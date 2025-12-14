Cardinals' Christian Jones: Good to go vs. Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Jones has been cleared to make his 2025 regular-season debut Sunday after he was activated from injured reserve Saturday. The 2024 fifth-rounder gives the Cardinals additional depth on the offensive line.
