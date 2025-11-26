default-cbs-image
Jones (knee) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

The second-year pro from Texas has not played this season due to a knee injury, but it appears he's nearing a return. Jones now has 21 days to be activated to the Cardinals' active roster before reverting to IR. Once fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of Arizona's top reserve tackles.

