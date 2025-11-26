Cardinals' Christian Jones: Practice window opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.
The second-year pro from Texas has not played this season due to a knee injury, but it appears he's nearing a return. Jones now has 21 days to be activated to the Cardinals' active roster before reverting to IR. Once fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of Arizona's top reserve tackles.
More News
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Will miss at least four games•
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Injures knee•
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Added to active roster•
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Will begin practicing•
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Opening season on IR•
-
Cardinals' Christian Jones: Selected by Arizona•