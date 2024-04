The Cardinals selected Jones in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 162nd overall.

Jones boasts a wealth of experience, as he was impressively a four-year starter with Texas and is renowned for his ability as a run blocker. He has experience at both left and right tackle -- he most recently played on the right side -- so he could settle nicely into a swing role. Despite being a late-round pick, Jones should have a good chance of immediately sticking on Arizona's roster.